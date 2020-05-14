​Germany sees huge leap in coronavirus cases

Germany's agency for limiting the spread of disease, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 933 new cases — a giant leap compared with the 357 reported Monday.

About a week after Chancellor Angela Merkel further relaxed Germany's strict lockdown, the country on Tuesday reported nearly three times as many new COVID-19 cases as it did the day before.

The reported death toll rose to 7,861, while the number of cases stands at 174,098.

It has been six days since the country's lockdown was significantly loosened, with the reopening of shops and schools, which furthered a process of easing restrictions that began April 27.

At its peak, Germany reported 6,993 new cases in a single day, according to the statistics website Worldometer.