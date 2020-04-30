Germany’s COVID-19 tally close to 160 thousand

Another 1,478 people tested positive for coronavirus in Germany over the past day, Report says, citing Robert Cox Institute.

Thus, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 159,119 in the country.

According to the information, 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday, while the total number of recovered exceeded 123,500.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 3 220 000globally, resulting in more than 1 001 072 recoveries and over 228 251 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.