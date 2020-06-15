​Germany's COVID-19 cases grow by nearly 200

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 192 to 186,461, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by four to 8,791, the tally showed.

Germany lifts its blanket travel warning for European Union nations and Britain on Monday.

Health Minister Jens Spahn urged Germans to be cautious when traveling abroad once travel bans are lifted. He said that people need to be careful and should only visit if the trip is necessary.

"We need the right balance," Spahn said, adding that the mass gatherings and church services have caused a spike in the coronavirus cases.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to over 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 7,635,000 globally, resulting in more than 3,865,000 recoveries and over 424,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.