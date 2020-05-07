Germany’s coronavirus tally hits 166,091

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,284 to 166,091 over the past day, Report says, citing Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

The reported death toll rose by 123 to 7,119, the tally showed.

According to the data, more than 139 thousand patients have recovered from the infection so far.

