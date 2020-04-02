Germany reports more than 6 thousand COVID-19 cases in one day

The coronavirus was confirmed to have been transmitted to Germany on 27 January 2020. the country reported the first COVID-10 case was and contained near Munich, Bavaria. The majority of the COVID-19 cases in January and early February originated from the headquarters of a car parts manufacturer there. Later, travelers from Italy, China, and Iran introduced new clusters, and passenger flights were stopped on 18 March.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany has increased by 6,156 per day and reached 73,522. While the number of deaths increased by 140-to 872 people in one day, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The Robert Koch Institute, which is part of the Ministry of health, keeps statistics on the incidence of diseases in the country. Still, data published once a day and differed from the data of the media that conduct their calculation. The Institute's management has previously stated that they are aware of discrepancies in the data and explained this as a "time lag" and the need to bring together official reports of regional departments.

Notably, Bavaria reported the highest number of the confirmed cases(18,496), while North Rhine-Westphalia (15,427), and Baden-württemberg (14,662). Berlin registered 2,970 cases of the disease.