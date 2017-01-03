Germany receives more migrant applications than other EU countries

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ German government received two thirds of applications by migrants addressed to all countries of European Union (EU) in three quarters of 2016, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

According to data of European statistics agency (Eurostat), 988,000 people officially asked for shelter in 28 countries of European Union during 9 months of 2016. Federal ministry of internal affairs of Germany states that 658 thousand applications were addressed to German government.

Italy is second with 85 thousand applications received from migrants seeking shelter during three quarters of previous year. France is next with 62,000 applications.