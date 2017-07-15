Germany proposes to put electronic bracelets on extremists for forestalling turmoil

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Germany's Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière has proposed to use electronic bracelets to forestall mass unrest.

Report informs, Thomas de Maizière said this in the interview published in the Funke mediagroup's newspapers.

Thus, the politician proposes to react to mass protests that accompanied the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"The instigators of the unrest must not have an opportunity to participate in demonstrations," he said.

"We must oblige them to register at the police on a regular basis or they have to wear electronic bracelets," the Minister underlined.