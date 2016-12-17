Germany plans to fine Facebook for user offences

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ GERMAN officials say Facebook is doing too little to stop hate speech and that it could face stiff fines unless it deletes illegal content faster

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said his ministry was checking whether it would be possible to make social networking sites legally liable for illegal posts, Report informs, referring to Gazeta.Ru.

“Of course in the end, we also have to think about fines, if other measures fail to work. That would be a strong incentive to act quickly”, Mass told.