The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Germany reached 103,228, a total of 1,861 people died, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Over the past day, 4,003 new cases of infection detected in the country; 254 people died as a result of an infection in one day. The most significant number of infections was recorded in Bavaria (27,564), North Rhine-Westphalia (20,929) and Baden-Württemberg (20,680). 4,023 cases of the disease were recorded in Berlin.