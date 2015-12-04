Germany joins international coalition against ISIS

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ German parliament (Bundestag) approved decision of government on joining international anti-terror coalition in Syria.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, 445 MPs of 598 voted against and 146 for the decision.

After Bundestag, decision should be approved by Bundesrat consisting of representatives of German 16 Lands.

According to information, German army will participate in coalition against ISIS till December 31, 2016. Government allocated 134 million euro for this purpose.

If Bundesrat approves document, Germany will join international anti-terror coalition in Syria and send 'Tornado' reconnaissance aircraft, warship and about 1200 soldiers to the region.