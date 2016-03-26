Germany doesn't rule out possibility of terrorist attacks

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ German Minister of Justice Heiko Maas didn't rule out the possibility of terrorist attacks after a series of incidents in Brussels, Report informs citing the TASS.

"You can not rely on the fact that international terrorism will be infinitely zigzag around Germany," the minister said in an interview with Saarbrücker Zeitung.

According to him, Germany has long been a potential target for terrorists.

"But our special services will do everything in their power to prevent such attacks and to protect the people in Germany, as far as possible", - said the Minister of Justice. At the same time he advised Germans not to panic.

"If we are completely numb with fear and horror, then the terrorists will achieve their goals," minister added.