    Germany denies presence of German forces in Syria

    Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Germany's Defense Ministry denied on Wednesday that German special forces were in northern Syria and said repeated claims by the Syrian government to this effect were not and had never been true.

    "There are no German special forces in Syria. The accusation is false," a ministry spokesman said.

    Earlier, Syria's foreign ministry condemned the presence of French and German forces in the country, calling it a clear act of aggression, according to state media. 

