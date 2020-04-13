Germany: Coronavirus cases spike by over 2,500

Number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany has risen by 2,537 to 123,016, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

That was lower than a 2,821 increase reported on Sunday and marked the third decline after four days of increases.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,800,000 globally, resulting in more than 400,000 recoveries and over 100,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.