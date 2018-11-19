Germany ceases arms export to Saudi Arabia

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ The German government has completely stopped to supply arms to Saudi Arabia, country's Ministry of Economics said, Report informs citing TASS.

Earlier, Germany imposed travel bans on 18 Saudi officials suspected of involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Notably, Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 this year. His body has not been found yet.