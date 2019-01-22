Germany and France sign agreement on deepening cooperation and integration

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ / Heads of Germany and France Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron have signed an agreement in Aachen to expand cooperation on the basis of the already existing Élysée Treaty, which focuses on security issue, Report informs citing the Deutsche Welle.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a new agreement on expanding bilateral cooperation in Aachen. The document was also signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

The parties agreed to deepen cooperation in nearly 15 areas, while implementation of the agreed program is planned to begin immediately. The document notes that the time has come for France and Germany "to bring bilateral relations to a new level and prepare for the challenges facing the two countries and Europe in the 21 century". The parties express their firm commitment to the "international world order based on the observance of rules and multipolarity, which mostly focused on UN".

In case of armed aggression, Germany and France undertake to provide each other with all possible assistance and support, including military. The German-French Defense and Security Council is being established to coordinate action in the area of security, which will regularly hold meetings at the highest level.

Treaty of Aix-la-Chapelle replaced Élysée Treaty, signed in 1963 by German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and French President Charles de Gaulle.