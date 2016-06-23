German Viernheim cinema complex attacker 'dead'

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ A masked man who reportedly opened fire at a cinema complex in western Germany is now dead, Report citing German media.

The man had fired at least one shot at the Kinopolis complex in Viernheim, near Frankfurt.

At least 20 people are said have been injured - many apparently as the result of a release of tear gas in a confined space.

It is unclear how the man died, or if he had taken any hostages.

Heavily armed police surrounded the complex after the incident began.