 Top
    Close photo mode

    German Viernheim cinema complex attacker 'dead'

    At least 20 people are said have been injured

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ A masked man who reportedly opened fire at a cinema complex in western Germany is now dead, Report citing German media.

    The man had fired at least one shot at the Kinopolis complex in Viernheim, near Frankfurt.

    At least 20 people are said have been injured - many apparently as the result of a release of tear gas in a confined space.

    It is unclear how the man died, or if he had taken any hostages.

    Heavily armed police surrounded the complex after the incident began.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi