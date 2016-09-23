 Top
    German servicemen leaving Iraq

    Instructors from the Netherlands, Belgium and Hungary launched trainings for Kurds

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The German servicemen, which instructed Yezidi Kurds, militants of the country's northern Kurdish autonomy ("peshmerga") are leaving Iraq.

    Report informs citing IHA, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen announced completion of the term of service of the military instructors.

    According to the information, 140 German servicemen have been instructing Kurdish militants in Arbil since January 2015.

    These militants are considered potential forces to fight against the ISIS.

    Also, the information stresses that in addition to the German servicemen, instructors from the Netherlands, Belgium and Hungary are conducting trainings for Kurds. 

