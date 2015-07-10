German police: man and woman killed in shooting in Bavaria

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ A man shot and killed two people in the southern German region of Bavaria on Friday, and fired at two others before being apprehended by authorities, police said.

Report informs, at about 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT), the man, whose identity has not been released, shot a woman from his locally-registered Mercedes in the town of Tiefenthal, near Ansbach, police said in a statement.

The woman died at the scene and the man fled in his car, then shooting and killing a man on a bicycle in the nearby town of Rammersdorf, according to police.

The suspect also shot at a pedestrian and the driver of another vehicle, but hit neither, police said.