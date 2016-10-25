German police held 14 Russian citizens suspected of terrorism

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ German police are targeting 14 Russian citizens as part of anti-terrorist raids.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, they are Russian citizens originally from Chechnya, including eleven men and three women.

According to information, they are registered refugees and asylum seekers and who now waiting for a decision to be allowed to live in Germany.

According to German law enforcement agencies, among them 28-year-old man who planned to join ISIS in Syria.

Since the end of 2015 German prosecutors observed him on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack in the country.

The other 13 suspects are young people between the ages of 21-31.

At the moment they checked suspicions of terrorist financing activities.