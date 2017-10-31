German police detain Syrian for preparing terrorist attack

© REUTERS

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ 19-year-old Syrian has been detained in Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) on suspicion of planning to carry out a terror attack in Germany. The man was ready to carry out the attack using highly explosive materials.

Report informs citing the TASS, Federal Prosecutor's Office stated.

The man's apartment has been searched.

"In July, the suspect made the decision to detonate an explosive device in Germany "in order to kill and injure as many people as possible," the statement read.

Then began to procure components to make an explosive device, including chemicals. It was not initially clear whether the suspect had selected a location to carry out the attack, prosecutors said.

They added that there are no signs that he was connected to any terrorist organizations.