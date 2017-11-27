German interior ministry warns of terror threat before Christmas fairs

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The terror threat in Europe and Germany remains high which is also related to major public events including Christmas fairs.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, official representative of German Federal Ministry of Interior, Johannes Dimrot said.

On November 27, traditional Christmas fairs open in Germany.

“The terror threat in Europe and Germany remains very high. This is related as we may make conclusion based on past experience for major public events including Christmas fairs,” told a briefing Dimrot.

He said at this moment federal security bodies “closely exchange information” with regional structures which should take measures for responding the permanently changing situation in the field of security.