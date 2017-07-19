German foreign ministry summons Turkish ambassador

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ German Foreign Ministry summoned on Wednesday the Turkish ambassador over the detention of German national Peter Steudtner.

Report informs citing the TASS, ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said at a briefing.

"The Government of Germany demands the release of Steudtner and the provision of consular assistance," Schaefer added. According to him, the ambassador assured that he would immediately hand over everything to Ankara.

As representative of the Foreign Ministry noted, the human rights activist has been in jail for more than two weeks.

Earlier it became known that the court in Turkey decided to place six human rights defenders in custody, including the head of the Turkish representation of Amnesty International. They are suspected of terrorist activities.

Currently, journalist of the German newspaper Die Welt Deniz Yücel is in the remand prison in Turkey for a similar suspicion.