German Foreign Minister: EU Foreign Ministers divided over continuation of sanctions against Russia

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Ministers of the European Union discussed the issue of sanctions against Russia at a meeting in Riga on Saturday and divided over the need for their extension, said German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

"During today's meeting theme of sanctions was a different assessment. I have heard that the Greeks opposes for application of new sanctions. But this is not a statement what to do with existing (sanctions - edit.) ", said German FM Steinmeier at the end of the informal meeting of the Ministers.

The diplomat also outlined the German positions, he added that the future of European sanctions against Russia will be associated with the implementation of the Minsk agreements. So, he said, to talk about extending the sanctions is prematurely.

"Let's see how the relations of the conflicting parties will develop, including Russia, and then make a decision about what consequences may have on the decision to impose sanctions", he stressed.