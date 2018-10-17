German FM postpones his trip to Saudi Arabia

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas has postponed his trip to Saudi Arabia due to the situation around missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Regarding the plans of my trip, we really stipulated for it in the framework of the dialogue with Saudi Arabia. Now we will wait again, " said Maas.

He added that Berlin intends to wait for Riyadh's statement over Khashoggi to become "the basis for deciding whether a trip to Saudi Arabia really makes sense for us at the moment or rather not."

Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for the American newspaper Washington Post who lived in the US since 2017, disappeared in Turkey on October 2 after entering the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul.

Notably, earlier the head of the IMF, Christian Lagarde also canceled her trip to the Middle East, which also included the visit to Saudi Arabia.