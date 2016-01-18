German Defense Minister: Germany does not plan to deploy ground troops to Syria

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Germany does not plan to deploy ground troops to Syria to fight the Daesh terror group, Report informs, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told a local newspaper in an interview published Monday.

"No, Western ground troops would be a wrong answer in this situation," von der Leyen told Bild in response to whether the West should send troops to Syria following the Daesh-linked terror attack in Istanbul.

Training local forces to uphold security in the country and take full responsibility for stability is the right way forward, she added, citing the experience of military involvement in Iraq.