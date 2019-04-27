Media: German authorities massively reject Syrians' asylum applications

© DW https://report.az/storage/news/dc51bd1d256640f7f82ceb1a9dda5c5d/b86f48c2-515d-4422-b83e-2bdf647b94e5_292.jpg

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees of Germany (BAMF) has rejected asylum applications to Syrian citizens over the past weeks, Report informs citing foreign media.

It primarily rejected the ones which cite difficult situation in Syria as a reason for granting a refugee status.

In mid-March, BAMF actualized the internal provisions for assessing the situation in this country. Changes are not specified. In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the German Foreign Ministry intend to hold consultations on this issue.