Georgian Muslims strongly protest Myanmar events

Tbilisi. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Muslims Office (GMO) has strongly protested atrocities committed against Muslims in Myanmar and Arakan.

Report informs citing the Georgian bureau, today, GMO officials held a press conference in this regard.

GMO chairman Haji Ramin Igidov called the killing of 3000 Muslims in Myanmar as a massacre. He drew attention towards grave crimes committed against Arakan Muslims in 2012 and in subsequent years, condemned the world community for not sharply reacting to such events.

Haji Ramin Igidov said that today, Western media's approaches towards issues are non-constructive. They react more quickly to what is happening in Europe. Nation and religious discrimination is seen in their publications.

Then, Mufti of West Georgia Muslims Beglar Kamashidze, Mufti of East Georgian Muslims Haji Yasin Aliyev and others made speeches and urged the international community, leading states and authoritative international organizations to sharply react the crimes against Muslims. GMO officials have sent relevant appeal to the world community.