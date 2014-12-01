 Top
    Georgia’s former president Saakashvili turns down invitation to be Ukraine’s deputy PM

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili has turned down an invitation to take the position of Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, the Tbilisi-based TV company Rustavi-2 said on Monday.

