Georgia’s former president Saakashvili turns down invitation to be Ukraine’s deputy PM
Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili has turned down an invitation to take the position of Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, the Tbilisi-based TV company Rustavi-2 said on Monday.
