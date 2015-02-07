George Soros warns EU, Ukraine on edge of economic collapse

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Ukraine is under serious political and economic pressure and on the edge of collapse."

Report informs, American financier George Soros said at the 51th Munich Security Conference.

According to him, in the last period Ukrainian hryvnia lost 40% in value and may be hyperinflation: "If the European Union does not help Ukraine, Europe will lose this country. Unless immediate steps are not taken, it will happen."

Besides this, G.Soros called on the EU to balance between sanctions against Russia, and assistance to Ukraine.