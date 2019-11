© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/9d7840475acbd8275aa36bd6b4d72dec/fcb360ce-e5d1-44be-899a-f40c9b246ed8_292.jpg

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent gave testimony in the House of Representatives as part of Donald Trump's impeachment process.

Report informs citing The Hill that the American media called Kent responsible for US policy towards Eastern European countries.

Kent is the fourth witness in the impeachment investigation. The hearing was held behind closed doors.