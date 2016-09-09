 Top
    Geneva hosts meeting between Lavrov and Kerry

    The main theme of talks is the situation in Syria

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State John Kerry began talks in Geneva. Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, as the last round of Geneva (26 August) talks, the meeting is being held at President Wilson hotel.

    The main theme of the meeting is situation in Syria, the sides will discuss joint coordination in the fight against terrorists.

    The foreign ministers may also discuss the situation in Ukraine and issues on the bilateral agenda.

