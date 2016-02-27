General Staff: Russia Informed US of people committed to the Syrian ceasefire

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has provided a list of armed groups exceeding 6,000 people and 74 settlements that have committed to theSyrian ceasefirethat took effect hours earlier, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Sergei Rudskoy said Saturday.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russia and the United States reached an agreement on the ceasefire in Syria on February 22. The ceasefire took effect at midnight on Saturday, Damascus time (22:00 GMT on Friday). The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing the Russia-US agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Syria on Friday, shortly before the ceasefire came into force.

The cessation of hostilities does not apply to designated terrorist groups operating in Syria, including Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra (Nusra Front), a group affiliated with al-Qaeda.

The United States is establishing a second reconciliation center in the Jordanian capital of Amman similar to the Russian reconciliation coordination center in Russia’s Hmeymim airbase, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff said.

A working group was formed in the Russian Defense Ministry to maintain state-level military contacts, he added.

All contact phone numbers and email addresses have been forwarded to US colleagues on February 24, he specified.

The coordination center for reconciliation at the Hmeymim airbase started operations on the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.