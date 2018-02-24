General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces reported neutralization of 58 militants in Afrin

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ During the operation in Syrian Afrin, the Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 58 members of the PYD, YPG, and ISIS during the day.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"During the Operation Olive branch "58 members of terrorist organizations PYD, YPG and ISIS were neutralized over the past day, while 1931 since the beginning of the operation," the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

Earlier, the Turkish military department reported losses of the Turkish Armed Forces since the beginning of the operation in Afrin: 32 people were killed and about 150 wounded.

On January 20 General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces announced the beginning of the operation "Olive Branch" against the formation of Kurds in Afrin, Syria. The militants of the "Syrian Free Army" are active simultaneously with Turkey.