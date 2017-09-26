General political discussions in the UN GA 72nd session end in New York

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ A general political discussion in the framework of the 72nd session of the General Assembly has ended at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Report informs citing the UN press service, more than 100 heads of states and governments, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as foreign ministers and heads of delegations, addressed the participants of the meeting.

“We addressed many challenges over the past week. 196 speeches were made. For the first time in 11 years, representatives of all UN member and observer states made speeches at the general political discussion", Chairman of the 72nd session of UN General Assembly, Miroslav Lajčák said.

The general political discussion was held from 19 to 25 September. Summing up its results, Miroslav Lajčák stressed that the problems raised in these days will be in the focus of attention of the UN General Assembly in the next 12 months.

He noted that representatives of almost all states called for greater attention to efforts to prevent conflicts, protect human rights and strengthen the international system for the protection of refugees and migrants.