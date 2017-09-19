General political discussions as part of 72nd session of UN General Assembly started

© AFP

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Instability grows and conflicts are aggravated in the world, but this process can be reversed.

Report informs citing the TASS, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said at the opening of the general political discussions of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The United Nations is facing serious challenges. People suffer and get angry. They see that the security situation is deteriorating, inequality and conflicts are growing and the climate is changing", A. Guterres said.

According to him, today the world economy is becoming more integrated, but the sense of the world community is lost.

He pointed out that despite all this, "together we can achieve peace”.