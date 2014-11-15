General of US Army Forces arrives in Iraq to discuss issues on combating against IS

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Army General Martin Dempsey arrived in Iraq with an unannounced visit, Report informs citing the Reuters. M. Dempsey arrived in Iraq to discuss the issue of increasing support of the Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the fight against the group "Islamic State" (IS).

"I want to understand how things are going on with our contribution to the fight against IS," said General to Reuters in an interview after landing at the airport in Baghdad.

Earlier, Dempsey admitted the possibility of sending to Iraq only a small number of US military personnel who will participate in operations of the Iraqi forces against IS.