    General manager of largest Chinese oil and gas company commits suicide

    Zhou Zongqiang died of work stress and family problems

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ General manager of Changqing Oilfield of PetroChina Zhou Zongqiang, 54 has committed suicide, Report informs citing the TASS. According to an internal obituary from PetroChina, Zhou Zongqiang died of work stress and family problems.

    Since February 2013, he has also been the general manager and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Shaanxi Yanan Petroleum and Natural Gas Co., Ltd.

    CNPC is a state-owned company and the largest oil and gas corporation in China. In the ranking of the world's largest companies, the Fortune Global 500 CNPC ranked fourth in 2017.

