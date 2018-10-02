General Debate within 73rd session of UN General Assembly ends in UN headquarters in New York

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has delivered the longest speech (48 minutes) at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. The shortest speech was made by Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė (less than 5 minutes).

Report informs citing the UN press service that the 73rd session of Unite Nations General Assembly General Debate has been completed at the UN Headquarters in New York.

During the general debate in the General Assembly, each country gets 15 minutes to talk about its position.

For seven days, 77 heads of state, 5 vice-presidents, 44 heads of government, 4 deputy prime ministers, 54 ministers, 1 deputy minister and 8 heads of delegations spoke at the UN. Azerbaijan at the general debate this year was presented by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Notably, in the entire history of the general debate in UN, the leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro set record for the duration of his speech: at the plenary session of the General Assembly in 1960, he spoke for 269 minutes - more than four hours. First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party and President of the Council of Ministers of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev spoke for 140 minutes in 1960 and Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi spoke for 96 minutes at a session of UN General Assembly.