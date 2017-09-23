Gasoline lines get longer in Venezuela

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Long lines of cars wait for hours at gas stations in several states of Venezuela.

Report informs referring to the Interfax.

In Caracas drivers wait up to four hours to fill their tanks.Three hundred cars are lined up at gas stations. Shortage of fuel may lead to disruption in the supply of foodstuffs. In the state of Merida shortage of fuel have been observed for five days. Drivers wait in the queues for three hours there where theycan filli only 30 liters of fuel. Some of gas stations are closed.

In Santa Barbara city only public transport and farmer’s vehicles are filled with gas. Oil minister of Venezuela Eulogio Del Pino promised to ensure fuel distribution across the country in near future and assured citizens the shortage will be eliminated soon.

Shortage and hyperinflation led the mass starvation of population.