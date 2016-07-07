Gas explosion killed three in Italy

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of gas explosion in one of the houses three people were killed in the town of Lavello in southern Italy, and two others injured. Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

Preliminary cause of the incident is reportedly a gas leak. According to the agency, the explosion collapsed the ceiling of the building, located in the historic center of the city.

All the victims were taken to a local hospital.

At the explosion site are already working law enforcement officers and firefighters.