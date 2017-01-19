Gambian President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept electoral defeat

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has refused to accept electoral defeat and step down, Report informs citing the BBC.

Notably, inauguration of the new elected president of the Gambia - oppositionist Adam Barrow has to be today, who won the presidential election in December.

Earlier, Senegal announced that the country's armed forces are ready to invade the Gambia if Yahya Jammeh not leaves his post on time. Nigeria also said it will support Senegalese ground troops if necessary.

Ecowas, the Economic Community of West African States, mandated Senegal because it almost surrounds Gambia.