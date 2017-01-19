 Top
    Close photo mode

    Gambian President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept electoral defeat

    His term has expired yesterday

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has refused to accept electoral defeat and step down, Report informs citing the BBC.

    Notably, inauguration of the new elected president of the Gambia - oppositionist Adam Barrow has to be today, who won the presidential election in December.

    Earlier, Senegal announced that the country's armed forces are ready to invade the Gambia if Yahya Jammeh not leaves his post on time. Nigeria also said it will support Senegalese ground troops if necessary.

    Ecowas, the Economic Community of West African States, mandated Senegal because it almost surrounds Gambia. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi