Gambia's president-elect wants to expedite everything

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Gambia will rejoin all of the international organisations from which its autocratic leader has withdrawn it.

Report informs referring to the Guardian, the country’s president-elect has pledged.

The small west African nation has left the Commonwealth, made moves to leave the international criminal court and been declared an Islamic republic under Yahya Jammeh, who has ruled the country for 22 years and had vowed to rule it for a “billion more”.

But Adama Barrow said he would reverse all of these moves. “We want to expedite everything. Gambia lost a lot, so we wanted to make sure we join all international organisations. Gambia will be back again,” the incoming president said in a wide-ranging interview.