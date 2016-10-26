Gambia announced withdrawal from International Criminal Court

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Gambia has announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, accusing the Hague-based tribunal of "persecution and humiliation of people of colour, especially Africans".

Report informs citing the foreign media, Gambia's information minister Sheriff Bojang, said.

"The court had been used "for the persecution of Africans and especially their leaders" while ignoring crimes committed by the West", - Bojang said.

He singled out the case of Tony Blair, former British prime minister, who the ICC decided not to indict over the Iraq war.

"There are many Western countries, at least 30, that have committed heinous war crimes against independent sovereign states and their citizens since the creation of the ICC and not a single Western war criminal has been indicted," Bojang said.

The withdrawal, he said, "is warranted by the fact that the ICC, despite being called International Criminal Court, is in fact an International Caucasian Court for the persecution and humiliation of people of colour, especially Africans".

Burundi had said earlier this month it would leave the court, while Namibia and Kenya have also raised the possibility.