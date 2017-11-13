Gabriel: Germany, France and UK agree to dialogue with US on Iran

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Germany aims to agree with France and UK on approaches for further dialogue with US on Iranian nuclear program.

Report informs referring to the TASS, German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said on arrival to meeting with ministers of foreign affairs of European Union (EU).

“Today we will discuss with our French and British colleagues, as well as head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini how to engage in dialogue with US in order to preserve the agreement”, said Gabriel.

He said that the parties will also discuss an issue regarding the role of Iran in the region.