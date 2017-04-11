 Top
    Close photo mode

    G7 to discuss sanctions imposed on Russia over Syria

    G7 foreign ministers come together in Italian town Lucca to discuss Syrian issue

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ G7 nations and their Middle East partners are meeting in Italy to try to hammer out a unified approach to the Syria conflict and the role of Russia, Report informs citing the BBC.

    Besides G7, foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan and Qatar also attend the meeting started at morning hours.

    Ministers will discuss possible sanctions on Russia over its position in Syrian conflict.

    Notably, on April 10-11 Italian town Lucca hosts the meeting of G7 foreign ministers preceding G7 summit in Sicily. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi