    G7 finance ministers agree to cooperate on terrorist financing prevention

    G7 finance ministers and central bank governors wrapped up their two-day meeting in Sendai

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The G7 finance ministers and central bank governors wrapped up their two-day meeting in Sendai, Japan, a week ahead of the May 26-27 G7 Summit in Ise-Shima, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

    "Sound international cooperation and information exchange is critical in order to effectively tackle terrorist financing. In this regard, the G7 supports the related on-going work in FATF [Financial Action Task Force] and Egmont Group [of Financial Intelligence Units], and commits to explore whether there is scope for further improvements," the action plan read.

    The G7 meetings in Ise-Shima will focus on the global economy, climate change, free trade, counterterrorism, North Korea, migration flows and the situation in Ukraine, US government officials said earlier this week.

