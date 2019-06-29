G20 Summit: Working Sessions and Gala Dinner - PHOTO

The G-20 summit continues in Osaka. The program of the first day of the summit was quite intense - in addition to the main sessions of the summit, during which the leaders discussed the development of the digital economy, as well as the most pressing issues on the world agenda, an extensive cultural program was organized for them and their spouses.

Report provides readers with a photo report on the first day of the G20 Summit.

In the afternoon, the spouses of the G20 leaders' arrived in the nearby city of Osaka, Kyoto, which has historically been the capital of Japan for a long time, where they rode rickshaws, fed carps swimming in a pond in the Tofukuji Temple and took part in a tea ceremony.

In the evening, after the summit’s sessions were completed, the G20 leaders, together with their spouses, arrived at a gala dinner held in a guest house on the territory of the Osaka Castle, built in the 16th century.