G20 summit to be held in Japan in 2019 and in 2020 in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of G20 countries decided to choose Japan as host country of the 2019 summit, and in 2020 the meeting will be held in Saudi Arabia. Report informs citing the TASS, relevant article included in final declaration.

The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Great Britain, Germany, the EU, India, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, USA, Turkey, France, South Africa, South Korea and Japan.

Over 85% of world GDP and 80% of world trade accounted for G20.

The next meeting of the leaders will be held in Buenos Aires.