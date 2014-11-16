G20 summit due in China in 2016 - communique

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ G20 summit in 2016 will take place in China, the final communique of the summit in Australia’s Brisbane reads.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to lift economic growth, support job creation, promote development and build global confidence. We thank Australia for its leadership this year. We look forward to working together in 2015 under Turkey’s presidency and to discussing progress at our next meeting in Antalya on 15-16 November 2015. We also look forward to meeting in China in 2016.”

G20 is a leading international forum specializing in global economy and finance. It consists of 19 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, China, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Turkey, France, South Africa, Japan and the European Union.

The G20 countries collectively account for more than 80% of world GDP and 80% of world trade and make up two thirds of global population, informs Report citing TASS.