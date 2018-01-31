G-7 foreign ministers to meet in Toronto in late April

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of G7 foreign ministers will be held in Toronto, Canada on April 22-24.

Report informs referring to the Interfax, Canadian prime minister's office Justin Trudeau said.

Since January 1, 2018, Canada has become chair in G-7.

The meeting of G-7 foreign ministers of seven countries will be held under the motto "Building a safer world".

G7 summit will be held at the hotel-castle Fairmont Manoir Richelieu in the resort town of La Malbaie (Quebec province) on June 8-9.